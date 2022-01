A medical student prepares a syringe with vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease inside Klunkerkranich Restaurant and night club during an ongoing vaccination campaign of the Clubkommission in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach renewed an appeal for vaccine holdouts to reconsider. He said people who remain unvaccinated in Germany can’t expect contact restrictions for them to be lifted “in the short- or medium-term.” The Clubcommission Berlin, an association that protects and supports the Berlin club culture. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local vaccine clinic is canceled for Thursday, January 6, 2022, due to the winter weather.

Due to the winter weather coming into the region, the Partnership of African American Churches vaccine clinic that was supposed to happen today at Heart of God Ministries is canceled.

The vaccine clinic will resume on Thursday, January 20.