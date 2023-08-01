BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Owners of a local favorite for many in the Raleigh County area are looking to sell and ride off into the retirement sunset.

According to a Facebook post from the owners of King Tut Drive-In in Beckley, they’re looking to sell the restaurant to go into full retirement. The post also cited health issues as a reason for the selling.

To our friend’s and customer’s, Here is what we can tell you now: we are currently in negotiations in anticipation of selling the drive in. There are a multitude of reasons, but primarily, at 77 years of age and 56 years of working, including some of the wife’s health issues, we are ready for full retirement. At this time we are open for business as usual. There has been no formal announcement because we don’t have a firm commitment. We will make an announcement when we have news to share. Thanks so much! King Tut Drive-In Facebook Post

The Drive-In will remain open until formal negotiations and a firm commitment follows through.

Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates on this story!