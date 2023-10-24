BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students and staff at Crescent Elementary School in Raleigh County cheered on their basketball and volleyball teams as they remained undefeated for the second year in a row.

Both teams went 12-0 in their respective regular seasons, and maintained their streaks through their tournaments, going 4-0 to win their championships.

The co-ed basketball team, and the all-girls volleyball team will be losing several fifth graders to the middle school division. However, Principal Bethany Stafford is looking forward to growing and learning with the new group of students who will join the teams.

Stafford also says that her students have an immense amount of Chipmunk pride and hopes that their tradition of remaining undefeated continues into next year.