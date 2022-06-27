BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – We’re now just a week away from independence day and fireworks tents are popping up all across the region.

Kaleb Mills is getting his first taste of running a business in his first year managing a fireworks tent.

He and his co-worker Jasmine decided to open a tent on Harper Road in Beckley, to try to make some money before they return to school in the fall.

“This is my first time ever running a business myself, so it’s a learning experience. It took a little longer to get everything set up than we would have liked, but I like it. I like it a lot.” Kaleb Mills

Mills says the money he earns selling fireworks will help him pay for books, and other expenses his scholarship doesn’t cover. They’re open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. except the third and fourth, when they’re open from 8 to midnight.