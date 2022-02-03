Local flower shop anticipates successful Valentine’s Day, despite pandemic challenges

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Colonial Florist in Princeton has been in business for more than 40 years, but the last two have been some of the most challenging.

Owner Wesley Brown told 59News they have seen fewer sales than usual since the start of the pandemic, citing a lack of larger funeral events and in-person shoppers. Brown said rising costs due to nationwide inflation is also causing people to think twice about where they spend their money.

“People cut back and it still affects us a lot because of the money,” Brown said. “People are not as extravagant as they normally are, they kind of leave the flowers for the last minute.”

Supply shortages across the country are causing empty shelves in almost every store. One employee at the flower shop said they have to work ahead, starting preparations for Valentine’s Day orders around Christmas time to make sure they have enough supplies for the high-demand holiday. One thing they find harder to get now is metal.

“We use it to make our funeral arrangements with the pins for the flower,” Judith Trigg said. “Metal, there is a shortage on it so we have a hard time getting that in as well as trucking companies trying to get it to us, so everything affects our deliveries.”

Brown said they have consistent customers every year, but constantly encourager shoppers to buy local. He said smaller shops are going out of business because of chain-store competition.

“Most of the little mom and pop shops are fading out,” Brown said. “A lot of our florists went out of business. You just have to hang in there, it is all you can do to survive.”

Brown said if you need flowers for the upcoming romantic holiday, you can order over the phone or stop by their shop at 284 Athens Road in Princeton.