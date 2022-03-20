Fayetteville, W.V. (WVNS) – Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center teamed up with New River Extension Master Gardeners to host a pruning workshop.

The workshop was part of Honeysuckle Hill’s series of classes designed to turn you into a master gardener.

Dr. Mira Danilovich of WVU’s Agriculture and Natural Resources department showed local gardeners some tips to get the most out of their plants.

Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discover Center director Terri Johnson says the center is a great place for nature enthusiasts to get inspired.

“It’ s kind of like a miniature botanical garden, and maybe crossed with a nature center,” said Johnson. “So we emphasize nature and all there is to discover in your own backyard. But then we enhance that with some exhibits.”

Those who attended the class learned how pruning your trees can help them grow taller and healthier.