BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– One local college needs your help for a beautification contest.

The ‘Retool Your School’ contest, sponsored by Home Depot, gives HBCUs the chance to win grant money to focus on the landscaping and outdoor design of their campus. If the college wins first place, they could potentially win $75,000.

Veronica Rodriguez, Special Assistant to the President spoke to 59News about why they need the community’s help to revamp.

“We want to bring a sense of pride to Bluefield State just to sustain that momentum that we had throughout the pandemic with the increase of enrollment and this would be a great opportunity to keep it rolling,” Rodriguez said.

The contest runs until Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Voting can be done online or through social media using the hashtag, #RYSBLUEFIELD.