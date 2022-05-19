BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond.

The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below.

Raleigh County

Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, 2022, 6 p.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

Shady Spring High School: May 20, 2022, 7 p.m. at the school football field*

Liberty High School: May 21, 2022, 10 a.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center

Independence High School: May 21, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at the school football field*

Woodrow Wilson High School: May 21, 2022, 7 p.m. at the school football field*

*(will be held at the Convention Center in case of inclement weather)

Fayette County

Meadow Bridge High School: May 21, 2022, 10 a.m. at the Frank Arritt Stadium

Midland Trail High School: May 21, 2022, 1:30 p.m. on the football field at Roger Eads Field at Patriot Stadium

Oak Hill High School: May 21, 2022, on the football field at John P. Duda Stadium

Greenbrier County

Greenbrier West: June 3, 2022 7 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds

Greenbrier East: June 4, 2022 7 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds

For more information about High School graduations in your area, visit your county’s Board of Education website. Raleigh County’s can be found here, Greenbrier County’s can be found here, and Fayette County’s can be found here.