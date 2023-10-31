PHILIPPI, WV (WVNS) — Several local high school bands placed in the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship competition at Philip Barbour High School.
33 bands competed at the 12th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The bands were judged on marching and maneuvering, music effect, music, general effect, drum major, color guard, majorettes, featured twirler, and percussion. In addition to the marching competition, there was also a drumline and a Miss Majorette competition.
The Overall “Honor Band” Award, Old Gold Division Grand Champion, and the 2023 Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series Championship trophy went to Cabell Midland High School, who had a first-place finish in the overall standings.
A few of the local high school bands that competed at WVMBI placed very well at the awards ceremony.
Princeton Senior High School
- 2nd Runner-Up: Governor’s Gup Marching Band Series
- 4th Runner-Up: Overall Awards (Honor Band)
- 2nd Runner-Up: Blue Division
- Best Music: Blue Division
- 2nd Place: Class C1 Band
- 2nd Place: Class C1 Percussion
- 3rd Place: Class C1 Colorguard
- 2nd Place: Class C1 Drum Major
- 3rd Runner-Up: Drum Competition
- Soloist: Trumpet
Woodrow Wilson High School
- 3rd Runner-Up: Governor’s Gup Marching Band Series
- 2nd Runner-Up: Overall Awards (Honor Band)
- 1st Runner-Up: Old Gold Division
- 1st Place: Class B Band
- 1st Place: Class B Percussion
- 2nd Place: Class B Colorguard
- 1st Place: Class B Drum Major
- Soloist: Flute
Greenbrier East High School
- 2nd Place: Class B Band
- 1st Place: Class B Colorguard
- 2nd Place: Class B Drum Major
- 4th Runner-Up: Drum Competition
Greenbrier West High School
- 3rd Place: Class D1 Band
- 1st Place: Class D1 Percussion
Shady Spring High School
- 1st Place: Class C2 Band
- 2nd Place: Class C2 Percussion
- 3rd Place: Class C2 Colorguard
- 3rd Place: Class C2 Drum Major
- Soloist: Trumpet
James Monroe High School
- 1st Place: Class C2 Colorguard
- 7th Runner-Up: Drum Competition
- Best Overall Dance Team
Westside High School
- 10th Runner-Up: Drum Competition