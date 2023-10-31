PHILIPPI, WV (WVNS) — Several local high school bands placed in the West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship competition at Philip Barbour High School.

33 bands competed at the 12th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The bands were judged on marching and maneuvering, music effect, music, general effect, drum major, color guard, majorettes, featured twirler, and percussion. In addition to the marching competition, there was also a drumline and a Miss Majorette competition.

The Overall “Honor Band” Award, Old Gold Division Grand Champion, and the 2023 Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series Championship trophy went to Cabell Midland High School, who had a first-place finish in the overall standings.

A few of the local high school bands that competed at WVMBI placed very well at the awards ceremony.

Princeton Senior High School

2nd Runner-Up: Governor’s Gup Marching Band Series

4th Runner-Up: Overall Awards (Honor Band)

2nd Runner-Up: Blue Division

Best Music: Blue Division

2nd Place: Class C1 Band

2nd Place: Class C1 Percussion

3rd Place: Class C1 Colorguard

2nd Place: Class C1 Drum Major

3rd Runner-Up: Drum Competition

Soloist: Trumpet

Woodrow Wilson High School

3rd Runner-Up: Governor’s Gup Marching Band Series

2nd Runner-Up: Overall Awards (Honor Band)

1st Runner-Up: Old Gold Division

1st Place: Class B Band

1st Place: Class B Percussion

2nd Place: Class B Colorguard

1st Place: Class B Drum Major

Soloist: Flute

Greenbrier East High School

2nd Place: Class B Band

1st Place: Class B Colorguard

2nd Place: Class B Drum Major

4th Runner-Up: Drum Competition

Greenbrier West High School

3rd Place: Class D1 Band

1st Place: Class D1 Percussion

Shady Spring High School

1st Place: Class C2 Band

2nd Place: Class C2 Percussion

3rd Place: Class C2 Colorguard

3rd Place: Class C2 Drum Major

Soloist: Trumpet

James Monroe High School

1st Place: Class C2 Colorguard

7th Runner-Up: Drum Competition

Best Overall Dance Team

Westside High School