BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local Humane Society is stressing the importance of spaying and neutering your animals on World Spay Day.

Kitten season is quickly approaching and uncontrolled litters can overload local shelters. The Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society of Raleigh County said too many cats can cause damage to the environment and property.

“When you are allowing them just to breed, and breed and breed obviously that becomes a lot of mouths to feed,” Alexis Johnston said. “A lot of little hunters around and it really takes a toll on the local environment.”

The Humane Society offers vouchers for discounted spay and neuter operations for some local veterinarians. Johnston said the Humane Society plans to help the community with these operations after their new wellness center opens.