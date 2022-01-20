Local kids flock to Winterplace Ski Resort to celebrate snow day

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – With schools across southern West Virginia declaring snow days today, January 20, 2022, many local students took the opportunity to spend the day at Winterplace Ski Resort.

Executive Vice President of Winterplace Ski Resort, Tom Wagner, said snow days always mean kids and their parents flock to the mountain to hit the slopes.

“What we’ll see on snow days, parents that are home with their children, they’ll come on out and ski,” Wagner told 59News. “We saw that this past Tuesday it was right after Martin Luther King Monday, a lot of schools were off, then we had a snow day on Tuesday and a lot of people came out. And that’s exactly what we’re going to see today.”

What better way to spend a snow day than learning to ski or snowboard at Winterplace? That’s what Alexa and Asa Turgeon thought, as they took their first snowboarding lessons.

Alexa and Asa, say when it comes to choosing between being in school or learning to snowboard, there is really no competition.

“It’s great!” said Asa.

“It’s better! Way better!” added Alexa.

I asked instructor Daniel Clark what his goals for the kids was, and he told me it was very simple.

“Just basically getting them to where they can learn how to stop and not fall down all the time,” said Clark.

The jury’s still out on how successful Clark was with that goal, but either way, it beats being in school.