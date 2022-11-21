RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – One local middle schooler is making a big difference for fellow kids in his community.

Samuel Sims, an 8th grader at Western Greenbrier Middle School is donating hundreds, if not thousands of dollars worth of toys to Toys For Tots this Christmas. Sims did chores and odd jobs, including cutting lawns around his neighborhood all summer to raise money to buy the gifts.

When asked if he enjoyed cutting dozens of lawns to raise the money, Sims laughed.

“Not really,” Sims told 59News.

Sims said he doe snot keep any gifts or toys for himself, and even though he doesn’t like cutting lawns, he feels like it is the right thing to do.

Christine Clark is a Personal Banker at the City National Bank in Rainelle, where Samuel comes in to donate the toys. She said she is blown away by Samuel’s unselfishness and loving spirit.

“That’s not seen a lot anymore, especially from a 13-year-old,” said Clark. “We’re just really proud of him and so thankful for what he’s doing because that is the spirit of Christmas. That’s what Christmas is all about.”