BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Vinyl Tracks, a new-local record collection store, has recently announced it will be hosting concerts for the people of Beckley!

Starting Saturday, April 29, 2023, various music acts will play at Vinyl Tracks to bring an experience to the local community! The initial act has been announced and West Virginia’s own queen of soul will be in the spotlight!

The concert area for Vinyl Tracks

Lady D and her band Mi$$ion will be at Vinyl Tracks starting Saturday, April 29 at 8p.m. to give a soulful experience like none other. Seats are limited and tickets are $15. Vinyl Tracks is located in the historic Beckley Newspaper Building at 345 Prince Street in Beckley.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Vinyl Tracks Facebook page.