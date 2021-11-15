Local school leaders gather for Small Communities, Big Solutions conference

LEWISBURG, W.V. (WVNS) – The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia hosted it annual Small Communities, Big Solutions virtual conference on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The alliance consists of school leaders from 10 different higher education institutions in Southern West Virginia, including the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Marshall University, Concord, and others.

The conference serves as an opportunity for community leaders to network, share ideas and celebrate initiatives that are helping Southern West Virginia move forward in key areas.

“To attract people to an area you have to have good health care,” said WVSOM President James Nemitz. “You have to have good education offerings. You have to have good jobs. You have to have good housing. But you also have to have excellent internet and broadband.”

Each day the conference focuses on a different issue facing southern West Virginia. Monday began with West Virginia’s economy, while the rest of the event will finish with health care on Tuesday, education on Wednesday, and finish up with West Virginia’s communities on Thursday.