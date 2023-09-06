PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -The Beautification Grant for Mercer County was passed in July of 2022.

With the grant, funds are given to approved applicants that demonstrate a need to beautify their property through signage, lighting fixtures or other methods noted throughout the grant guidelines. The grant can match a maximum of two thousand dollars per year for improvements.

Owners of CSC’s Candle Bakery recently utilized the grant for reimbursements on their building. The bakery building was originally a Nationwide building prior to purchase.

The owners, Courtney and Matt Orlicki, needed to find a way to replace the sign on the front of the building so their business would be noticeable from the street.

They gave 59News a rundown on what the grant may cover.

“Anything from the street that you can see. So if you are in the window, shelves, lights, light fixtures the paint. So anything that you can see from the outside,” said Matt Orlicki.

They also provided insight on how the application process went for obtaining the grant.

“We went to city hall, they gave us an application to fill out/ We had to provide receipts and stuff for the signage we bought,” said Courtney Orlicki.

The owners of CSC’s candles encouraged any small business in the area to apply for the grant. Applicants are chosen on need and guidelines included in the grant.