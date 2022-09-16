BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local tourism official has been awarded for her leadership in growing tourism in our area.

After a two-year absence, the Tourism Professional of the Year award was given out by West Virginia’s Department of Tourism.

Lisa Strader, director of Visit Southern West Virginia, was this year’s recipient.

“I was honored to get the 2022 award,” Strader said. “It was basically given to people who do, that really work hard in our communities to, uh, to promote tourism.”

Strader added that she couldn’t have gotten the award without the great team that supports her and that they will work to continue bringing new visitors to our area.