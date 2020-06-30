Local yoga studio holding kids yoga classes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Balanced Life Studio in Beckley is offering a way to keep kids active during the week.

The first Kids Yoga in the Mountains took place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex. Randi Grossman, a yoga instructor at the studio, said she wanted to provide a fun way for kids to get out of the house.

“We wanted to do something where the kids could get out, but still be safely social distanced, so on the platform we’re able to be six feet apart,” Grossman explained.

There will be another session Thursday, July 2, Tuesday, July 7, and Thursday, July 9, 2020. For more information on how to sign up, visit Balanced Life Studio.