LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Brittany Ellis, 31, of Blair, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misappropriation of postal funds.

According to court documents and statements, Ellis was a former employee for the U.S. Postal Service at the Blair Post Office in Logan County. Ellis admitted she took about $4,486.45 in proceeds from money order sales between Oct. 11, 2018, and Dec. 7, 2018.

Ellis is scheduled for sentencing on July 11 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the DOJ.