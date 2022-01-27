Looking for a job? Pipestem Resort State Park hiring

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – Pipestem State Park is now accepting applications for seasonal and full-time workers.
If you’re a sucker for the outdoors, or maybe in need of some extra spending cash, you can stop by park headquarters Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and ask for an application.
Available positions include:
Golf Maintenance, Gift Shop, Recreation, Maintenance, Mountain Creek Maintenance, Grounds, Nature Center, Pro Shop, Housekeeping, Food Service, Front Desk Clerk, Call Center, and multiple positions at Mt. Serenity Spa.