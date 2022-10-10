FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Love Hope Center for the Arts will be hosting a new art exhibit showcasing work from artist Jenny Wilson!

The exhibit will take place Friday October 28, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The exhibit is called, “Wild and Wonderful-Texture, Shape and Color in the West Virginia Landscape.”

Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 100 Rotan St. Fayetteville, WV from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., there will be a special performance and talk from the artist.

After 12 years abroad, Jenny Wilson relocated to West Virginia from Switzerland. Her painting career began after she raised her two children in Morgantown and completing her Masters of Music degree at WVU.

This exhibit will be her first major exhibit south of Morgantown.

Credit can also be given to Jamie Lester, one of West Virginia’s best-known artists and musician who helped Jenny make a connection to Love Hope Arts. Her ability to take an abstract painting or a piece of jazz music and make it accessible and even beautiful is what makes her work stand out from the others.

Her artistic feats are what make her and her art so unique.

“In my paintings and in my music, I always want to touch people’s hearts and give them a feeling of being included in the work,” Jenny shared.

A collection of recent work from the artist will be showed for viewing at the exhibit. Jenny’s paintings are her version of landscapes, which show and help the mind reveal the sense of West Virginia’s natural beauty.

In addition to the Friday opening exhibit, Jenny will also be at Love Hope Arts on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., to have a special artist talk and musical performance with her husband, bassist Nathan Wilson, as the Wilson Jazz Duo.

“I often view painting as music unwinding itself and coming to a visual conclusion. Painting allows me to stop time, to make choices in slow motion, and to experience the art of composing in a whole new way,” added Jenny.

Jenny’s pieces will be available for purchase and on view until January 15, 2023.