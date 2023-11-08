PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- A future Mountain Lion is in the making today at Princeton Senior High School.

Maddie Stull signed a contract for the Concord University Volleyball team!

Stull is a senior at Princeton Senior High. She was joined by her parents, brother and grandmother during her signing. Stull said she is nervous, but prepared for whatever the future season brings.

“It’s exciting I’m looking forward to what I have in store for me. I’m still a nervous wreck but I’m excited,” said Stull.

Stull will begin her first season in the upcoming spring semester. Stull adds her mother is part of Concord staff and was overjoyed with her announcement to join the Concord family.