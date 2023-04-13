RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – A beautification project is underway to give Rainelle’s Main Street a facelift.

The Valley Works Resource Center is collaborating with local building owners to determine which buildings would benefit from an updated look.

Assistant Director Dara Vance told 59News she believes a little elbow grease and some new coats of paint could help attract lots of new businesses to the western end of Greenbrier county.

“Rainelle is an excellent town for development. We’ve got a lot of buildings that are ready to be home to new businesses,” said Vance. “So giving them a facelift, making them look rentable and buyable is going to help with economic development.”

Vance said she hopes by the end of the project, the longest Main Street in West Virginia will be full of colors and murals that represent the past and future of the town.