Malfregeot family shares update on councilman’s condition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – James and Julian Malfregeot told 12 News that they would like to thank the first responders, their friends, neighbors, and family for any aid they provided during Sunday nights tragedy.

Jim Malfregeot

Councilman Jim Malfregeot remains in serious condition at the Intensive Care Unit at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Malfregeot was shot in the abdomen with a bullet going through the gall bladder and duodenum and nicking his liver. Doctors removed councilman Malfregeot’s gallbladder in the first surgery on Sunday night, and during the second surgery, they removed part of the small intestine, otherwise known as the duodenum. Medical staff will continue to watch the councilman for leakage and infection during the next week. The family said there would be a long road ahead for recovery.

“In a selfless act of heroism and courage, my father risked his own life to try and save my mother and grandmother, and for that, he will always be my hero. I realize there has not been much said of the events that transpired thereafter in the vehicle with my mother, grandmother, and assailant. For those of you that have the pleasure of knowing my mother personally, you know that her faith in the lord runs deep,” the councilman’s son, James Malfregeot II, explained. “It was that faith and that faith alone that helped her navigated she and my grandmother to safety after more than 5 miles with the assailant threatening their lives. The calmness and peace that she carries with her every day is what I believed saved their lives on Sunday night. As you continue to pray for my father and his successful passage to recovery, please consider a prayer for my mother and grandmother as well. Sadly, their peace of mind was taken from them.”

Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

The family explained the coming days are crucial and that the councilman will be in the hospital for three to four weeks with rehab to follow. Also, the family wants to express to the public that there is no substitute for the words, “I love you,” and to take the time out to tell the people close to you that you love them.

“The outpouring of grace and love shown to my family in the last several days is truly indescribable. If you have reached out to my mother, father, or grandmother please know that they are receiving it and will respond as soon as there is a moment of rest,” said Malfregeot.

The full interview can be viewed below.