PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man formerly from the Mercer County area was charged in relation to the illegal use of funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton.

According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested on Monday, February 6, 2023.

He was arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court and is facing charges of Embezzlement, Computer Fraud, five counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, three counts of Forgery, and Fraudulent Schemes. Huffman’s mugshot is currently not available.

The charges come from an investigation carried out by Lieutenant Steven Sommers into the use of corporation funds at Southern Highlands Community Health Center in Princeton.

