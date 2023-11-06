FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident involving a pedestrian on November 6, 2023.

According to Sheriff Sloan, deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic accident in the Fairlea area around 4:40 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023. Once on scene, deputies discovered that a pedestrian pushing a bicycle along US Route 219 North was hit by a car traveling northbound.

The pedestrian, identified as 47-year-old Matthew Ray Falls, of Fort Spring, died due to injuries sustained during the accident.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene/Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the accident, and the accident is still under investigation.