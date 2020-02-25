Man facing charges after ATV chase at Mingo Central High School

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for incidents that began at Mingo Central High School. Video provided by Clayton Jude and Brock Chapman show the incident unfold at the high school, where an ATV chase begins.

Zachery Fowler faces charges including Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property, Assault on School Employee, Battery and Felony of Fleeing with a Vehicle.

According to Mindo County officials, this arrest also stems from videos posted Monday on social media regarding an incident at Mingo Central High School.

