Man facing charges after leading Wyoming County deputies on motorcycle chase

NORTH SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County man is facing numerous charges after leading deputies on a motorcycle chase.

Deputies were called to a home in the North Springs area on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. At the home, they said Jessie Church, 47, of Hanover, was on a motorcycle and later tried to flee from deputies, leading them on a chase. It ended when his motorcycle got stuck in a muddy roadway. Deputies said Church then tried to run away, but was unsuccessful.

Church is facing multiple charges, including fleeing and 3rd Offense DUI. He is in Southern Regional Jail, awaiting arraignment.