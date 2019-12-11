Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Man steals greyhounds transport truck and leads police on a high-speed chase in two states

Local News

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- A Greensburg PA man led police in Ohio and WV in a high-speed chase after stealing a Greyhound transport truck.

Sebastian Weaver was arrested and charged with assault of an officer, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property.

Weaver was driving at high speeds avoiding police and road spikes.

Deputies were able to get Weaver after he crashed into a median.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Department assisted with West Virginia officials on the high speed chase.

Weaver is currently in jail with a $37,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

West Virginia Miners hosting Christmas all-skill camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Virginia Miners hosting Christmas all-skill camp"

Home for the Holidays concert coming to Fayetteville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home for the Holidays concert coming to Fayetteville"

Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners"

Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market"

Thousands donated to Toys For Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands donated to Toys For Tots"

Halloween decoration stuck on deer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween decoration stuck on deer"