CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $6,313,780 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 22 West Virginia watersheds and flood protection sites to be repaired.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. That’s why in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I fought to include funding that will help update and improve our water infrastructure throughout the state. I am pleased USDA is investing in these 22 sites to protect against flooding, improve water quality and supply, and ensure our communities have the resources they need to thrive. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to upgrade and improve water infrastructure across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Local watersheds in the Town of Rainelle and Wolf Creek will both receive $55,000. The Brush Creek Site 12, located near Princeton, WV, will receive $857,000 to help repair its structure. Site 12 provides flood protection for countless businesses, athletic facilities and homes in Princeton.