CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $6,313,780 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 22 West Virginia watersheds and flood protection sites to be repaired.
“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. That’s why in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I fought to include funding that will help update and improve our water infrastructure throughout the state. I am pleased USDA is investing in these 22 sites to protect against flooding, improve water quality and supply, and ensure our communities have the resources they need to thrive. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to upgrade and improve water infrastructure across the Mountain State.”Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
Local watersheds in the Town of Rainelle and Wolf Creek will both receive $55,000. The Brush Creek Site 12, located near Princeton, WV, will receive $857,000 to help repair its structure. Site 12 provides flood protection for countless businesses, athletic facilities and homes in Princeton.
“West Virginia’s mountainous terrain has long made us susceptible to flash flooding and storm damage. Many of us remember the lives lost, damage created, and communities ravaged as a result of floods in our state’s history. That is why it is incredibly important that we take the necessary precautions to ensure that our communities are protected and their residents remain safe. While I was helping negotiate and craft the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, providing West Virginia with the resources needed to strengthen our defense against flash floods was a priority that I advocated for, and I’m thrilled to see this support heading our way. We must do all we can to prevent the destruction to our homes, schools, small businesses and medical facilities as a result of flash flooding and natural disasters, and this funding will help us do that.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)