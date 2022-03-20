Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – Calacino’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar in Beckley is a popular spot this time of year.

With a big screen projector, 8 tv’s, hot wings and cold beer, folks come from far and wide to enjoy the NCAA Tournament at Calacino’s.

Owner Jeff Weeks says the opening weekend of March Madness is always a signature weekend on the Calacino’s calendar.

“We’re, I think, the place to go. We’ve got a 150 inch big screen, 8 tvs. Got all the games going. A lot of excitement,” said Weeks. “Just wish the Mountaineers were in it.”

But it’s not just because he’s a diehard fan that Weeks wishes the Mountaineers were playing.

He says business is down from last year, when WVU was a 3 seed, and made it to the second round of the tournament. He also says the Mountaineers not making the tournament this season hurts the bottom line for sports bars in West Virginia.

“We’re the place to watch the Mountaineers. So, you know, it definitely makes a big difference,” said Weeks. “When they’re (playing) we’re packed to the wall.”

Even with West Virginia’s season over, Calacino’s is still seeing a strong turnout for the opening weekend of March Madness. And college basketball fans like Jan Datsko are still enjoying the tournament, despite the Mountaineers not making it this year.

“We come down to watch the ball games, interact with friends, just have a good time and enjoy the cold beer,” said Datsko.