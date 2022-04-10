Oak Hill, W.V. (WVNS) – One local group is raising scholarship money to help kids get into their dream school.

It was a striking day in Fayette County April 10, 2022 as the southern coalfields chapter of the Marshall Alumni Association hit the lanes.

Proceeds from the Thunder in the Alley event help fund five $1,500 scholarships to incoming Marshall students every year.

Chapter President Tim Cyrus said the event is a fun way to connect with fellow alumni in the area

“We have a wonderful time,” Cyrus told 59News. “It’s just a way for Herd fans to get together and raise a little bit more money for Marshall University.”

The southern coalfields chapter represents Marshall alums from Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell and Mingo counties. And just this week the southern coalfields chapter was named the Marshall Alumni Association’s Chapter of the Year.

“We were presented with the top alumni award for an existing chapter, and it has to do with the money we raised. Last year we did raise over $45,000,” said Cyrus.

From bowling, to the silent auction, to heated debate about next season’s Thundering Herd football team, the event had something for every Marshall alum.

Alumni Association member Jeff Leopardi said giving back to future Marshall students is important to him because he knows the future of the university is in their hands.

“What we do now, sets the stage for (future students) to go and one-up us,” said Leopardi. “In the end, we’re trying to grow. We’re trying to get ourselves bigger, better, quicker, stronger and faster in all aspects. Because once we get old, they’re going to be the ones taking care of us.”

The chapter meets every second Tuesday of the month at Calacino’s in Beckley, and they invite all Marshall alums in the area to come attend a meeting.