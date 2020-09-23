Marshall County miners treated after an electrical fire

CAMERON, WV (WTRF) – One miner was taken to an area hospital following an incident at 6:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Cameron Portal of the American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc. Marshall County Mine.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart, said the 911 center received a call just before 7 a.m. A team of 15 miners at the Cameron Portal were brought to the surface and assessed for smoke inhalation.

Hart and Marshall County EMS were on scene within minutes of the call. The affected miners were cleared within an hour. There was one who was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

According to the West Virginia Office of Miner’s Health Safety and Training the cause was a possible electrical fire from the mine’s power center. Hart said cooperation by safety personnel from the mine was of great assistance to EMS in the process of the evaluation of the miners.