Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni Association to host annual Semi-Formal Winter Dance

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni Association and Big Green Club are hosting their third annual semi-formal dinner dance at the Black Knight Country Club in Beckley, on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

This year’s event features a mardi gras theme. The event promises a night filled with dinner, drinks, a silent auction. A notable guest to be confirmed in attendance, Thundering Herd Head Coach Charles Huff.

“When Coach Huff got brought on or said he would do the guest speaking it really started to pick up momentum so we’re really excited about Saturday,” former Vice President of the club Doug Leeber said.

All proceeds from the event go toward the Marshall Student Scholarship Fund which awards money annually to students from Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties in need of financial assistance to attend Marshall University.

