Martinsville officer and suspect airlifted to hospitals after police chase, shootout

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A Martinsville Police officer and a suspect are recovering after a police chase ended in a shootout late Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police confirms to WFXR News that a Martinsville police officer attempted to pull over a 2002 Toyota truck for a traffic violation at 9:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The vehicle did not stop and the chase began.

The pursuit began at Memorial Boulevard at Askin Street and continued to Joseph Martin Highway in Henry County, where police say the driver jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on foot.

Martinsville Police spotted the driver behind an apartment building. Virginia State Police say the driver fired at the officers, hitting one. The officers returned fire, hitting the driver. VSP said his gun was recovered at the scene.

The Martinsville Police Officer was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health in North Carolina, where he is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The driver, identified by Virginia State Police as a 37-year-old Martinsville resident, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for “non-life threatening injuries sustained in the shooting.” His specific injuries are unclear.

