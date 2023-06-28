DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — If you have never been to prom or would like to relive your prom, this is an event that you do not want to miss!

On Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. come join for a night of fun and a memory filled event. The prom will be held at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, WV.

Pre-registered tickets are $50 and $75 per ticket at the door. It is also $100 a couple. For that $100, it includes the prom ticket, the dinner that night, and a prom photo. All funds raised will benefit foster care.

“We often will have foster children come to us that are in crisis, or they may need things such as clothing, beds, or sometimes will get babies that will need cribs and baby materials. This will help us to prevent those things that the foster children may need when they come to us in crisis or an emergency removal and placement. It will also assist us in recruiting more foster parents to provide more beds to children throughout West Virginia who are needing [these things], which is over 6000 right now,” said Steven Smith, Public Relations and Recruitment for Burlington United Methodist Family Services.

For more information on this event and to reserve your spot, you can call 304-252-1598. You can also visit the event Facebook page at Burlington United Methodist Family Services and their website at www.bumfs.org.