McDowell County Sheriff’s Department hiring new deputies

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is struggling to find new deputies.

Chief Deputy Mark Shelton, said the department has been hit hard by the nationwide shortage of law enforcement officers. Shelton added the department is looking to hire at least two new deputies as soon as possible.

“It used to be when I got hired, you know, we’d have 70-80 people show up to the test and now we’re lucky if we get five,” said Shelton. “And out of those five, we’re lucky if we get one or two candidates.”

Applicants for the position of sheriff’s deputy will have to pass written, physical, psychological and polygraph tests to be selected. You must be at least 18 years old to apply.

For more information, contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department.