NORTHFORK, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened in the Northfork area of McDowell County at the children’s home society.

Photo Courtesy: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has any information about this person’s identity or about the incident, to contact the McDowell County 911 center at 1-304-436-4106, and that anyone who helps can remain anonymous if they wish.

Information remains limited at this time.

Stick with 59News for updates.