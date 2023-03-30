WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Two nonprofit organizations worked in unison to give local high school students a chance in the business world.

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s program Jobs for Graduates helped seniors from McDowell and Logan County Schools attend this week’s Women’s Leadership Summit at the Greenbrier.

Director of Communications for the Chamber Kaylin Jorge said the program helps seniors graduate and sets them up for success whether they choose college, joining the workforce, or joining the military.

“We have specialists in those schools and they really teach the students life skills,” said Jorge. They help with their resumes, they are a counselor of sorts, they’re a jack of all trades for these students and it really is life-changing.”

The students were also provided a free business outfit to wear to the conference by Dress For Success.

Dress For Success is a Huntington-based non-profit that aims to help women achieve economic independence by providing professional attire for those who may not be able to afford it.

Before attending the Summit, students were styled from head to toe, including new clothes, shoes and jewelry.

Jorge said having a professional look gives the students an added boost of confidence.

“Just to feel comfortable in what they’re wearing and feel comfortable in this group of women leaders, you know we have CEOs in there, we have presidents of companies, and they fit right in. The connections that they make here will last a lifetime,” Jorge told 59News.