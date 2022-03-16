Beckley, WV (WVNS) — Meals on wheels is celebrating 50 years of service. Here in southern West Virginia, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging has been helping deliver meals since 1977.

Hometown Subaru in Beckley teamed up with the Raleigh County Commission on aging Wednesday to help deliver 360 meals all across Raleigh County.

Cooks and drivers worked for hours, starting at 6 in the morning, to make sure 180 seniors received a hot meal delivered to their doorstep, in addition to a second meal they can heat up at any time.

Transportation Coordinator Daniel Simmons said to many seniors, getting to see their favorite driver is just as important as getting their meals.

“We make a difference in people’s lives,” said Simmons. “There are not a lot of people that visit these people during the week. A lot of them, they would have no way to eat or eat reliably unless it was for us. Most of them are very happy to see us because they get no one to visit them all week.”

Hometown Subaru employees participated in Wednesday’s deliveries as part of Subaru’s Share the Love Event, which has helped raise money to support the Commission on Aging’s meal delivery program.

“During the Share the Love event, each new car purchased donates $250 and the customer picks the charity,” Hometown Subaru’s Steven Smith told 59News. “There’s six national charities and then Meals on Wheels here is one of the local ones they can pick.”

Simmons said the Raleigh County Commission on Aging will continue to distribute hot, home-cooked meals to seniors in the area three times a week.

But he also admits that rising gas prices are a concern for the organization, and high gas prices have forced the commission to change their delivery schedule before.

“We were delivering daily up to about 2005, then when the gas prices went above $3 and stayed there, we cut back to only 3 days a week,” said Simmons. “It gave us a 40% savings on our fuel costs. And we didn’t lose our capacity on what we were serving. We’re still serving six meals a week, and we’re still providing the services.”

But Simmons said no matter how much gas costs, the commission will always find a way to get meals to local seniors.