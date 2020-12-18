Medical professionals give tips to keep in mind to stay safe as ice begins to melt

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– After this weeks winter storms, things are finally starting to thaw out. Tree branches and power lines were covered in snow and ice. Experts said when ice starts to melt and fall it can fall with some force.

Paul Seamann with Jan Care, said to be mindful and vigilant of falling ice.

“Always keep your head looking up before you move under trees and look at the ground to see how much the ice has impacted the ground and what can happen with things like that and take extra precaution,” Seamann said.

Seamann said if you can, wear a baseball hat when walking under trees to protect your eyes if ice or snow falls while you are under them.