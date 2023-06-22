PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Animal Shelter shared some saddening news as they have hit their capacity and declared a Code Red status.

Code Red is declared when an animal shelter is at full capacity and will have to start euthanizing animals to make room for future animals. The Mercer County Animal Shelter announced on Facebook this will be the first time in almost seven years the shelter has had to euthanize animals.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter has reduced to adoption fees to $30 for dogs and $15 for cats in hopes to get their animals into their forever homes. People are asked to consider making a spot in their home to deter the euthanasia of the animals.

For more information on the available animals, visit the Mercer County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.