PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — There’s nothing quite as fun as taking your dog to the park during the summer, but if you don’t have a four legged companion quite yet, one local shelter is making it a little easier to welcome that new family member this summer.

Mercer County Animal Shelter is offering specials during their “Hello Summer” event from June 1 through June 17, 2023. The event offers reduced adoption fees for both dogs and cats as well as activities for potential pet-parents like face painting and popsicles or popcorn on certain days.

Stacey Harman, director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter, said the summer adoptions are extremely vital.

“It’s very important right now. I don’t have not one kennel space open. We try to stay away from euthanizing, we haven’t had to in about seven years and we don’t want to have to start now,” said Harman.

Harman also said there are plenty of animals available that would be great partners for all types of summer activities. She said there are even dogs for the hikers in our area.

The shelter’s primary goal is to find a loving home for as many animals as possible this summer.