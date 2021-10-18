Mercer County Commission calls emergency meeting to hold Halloween on October 30th

This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Due to residents speaking out against holding Halloween on Sunday, October 30th, the Mercer County Commission called an emergency meeting to address the concerns

In a Facebook post, County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the Commission decided to observe the spooky holiday, along with trick-or-treating festivities on Saturday, October 30th instead. He cited the public’s call for such change as one of their deciding factors.

For those itching to celebrate Halloween in Mercer County this year, official observance of the holiday will now happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 30th.