BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be placed in the Bluewell area of Mercer County soon.

On August 25, 2023, lasting from 8 PM to 4 AM the following morning, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will be performing a DUI Checkpoint on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell.

Alternate routes of travel will need to be used if you wish to avoid the checkpoint.

DUI checkpoints are regularly used to deter the travelling public from driving while intoxicated or under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.