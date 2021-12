PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department is currently closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Interim Administrator Bonnie Allen was able to confirm the department was exposed to COVID-19. She said the building is in the process of being deep cleaned and will reopen on Monday, December 13, 2021.

The vaccination clinic originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Karen Preservati Center will be rescheduled as soon as possible.