PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On National Prescription Drug Take Back Day unneeded medications and vape devices can be brought to the Mercer County Courthouse.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s next drug take back day is Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Join the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and Community Connections, Inc. in clearing out unneeded medications and vape devices by bringing them to the Mercer County Courthouse at 1501 East Main Street, Princeton, WV 24740. The disposal of these medications and vape devices is free and anonymous.

Many people who misuse prescription medications get the medicine from family members or friends, according to a report published by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

For over ten years, the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily get rid of unneeded medications that are old, expired, or no longer needed, that can often lead to addiction through misuse. Through working together with local law enforcement, over 7,600 tons of medication has been removed on Take Back Day since its founding.

Drug Take Back Day ties into the DEA’s priority to combat the increase of overdoses in the United States, and shows the DEA’s dedication to American’s safety and health by getting the unneeded medications out of people’s homes before medication misuse and opioid addiction can start.