Mercer County Schools to implement “Re-Imagined Days” for staff and students

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– In a post on Facebook, the school system announced it will start using “Re-Imagined Days”.

On these particular days, students will remain home and learn remotely. Staff will report to school on a two-hour delay. Teachers will also provide direct instruction through TEAMS and assignments will be posted to Schoology.

If the weather doesn’t allow teachers to make it to school, a snow day will be implemented and will have to be made up later in the school year. According to the post, students that do not have access to an internet connection will be given packets or downloaded assignments.

Each Mercer County school will provide a TEAMS schedule to students.