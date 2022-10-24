BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One veteran in our area is pulling out all the stops this Halloween and giving drivers who pass by a spooky surprise.

Gregory Saunders is a 75-year-old retired Marine veteran and railroad worker. Saunders takes holidays serious and lights up the community with his décor every season. He said it takes him a couple of days to fully decorate his house from top to bottom. Traffic even slows down to take pictures and videos of his masterpiece.

Saunders said he takes pride and joy in lifting the spirits of the community.

“It’s not a hobby. It’s just a fun thing I like to enjoy doing. I like to make people smile rather than going around with a frown on their face,” Saunders said.

Saunders said to be on the lookout for his next decorating holidays: Thanksgiving and Christmas.