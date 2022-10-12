BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Back on September 12, 2022, Dolores Pritchett, who also goes by “Dody”, celebrated her 102nd birthday at Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Employees of Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center surprised Pritchett with a party and personalized everything by her favorite hair bows and her favorite color.

“This is all for me? For my birthday?” Pritchett asked. “I’m really 102. I have traveled all over the world, and I am really 102.”

A wife, mother and lifelong resident of Bluefield, Virginia and a devout Catholic, Pritchett is a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and devoted member to her faith, family, and community.

She served on the Board of Managers for the historic Sanders House Center and as president of the Dogwood Garden Club in Bluefield, Virginia. She was also a member of the Fincastle Country Club.

Pritchett also worked for Corte Construction and then later at Central TV with her husband and brother.

She also has a love for traveling and her Italian heritage, and took her four children to Italy many years ago.

Pritchett felt so much love at the party. She received a birthday sash, tiara, white roses, gifts, cake and an assortment of other refreshments and beverages.

“I love people. I have never met a person I didn’t like. They are all people,” Pritchett expressed warmly.