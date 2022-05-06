PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County’s 14th Annual All Together Arts Week is coming back next week, May 7 to May 14, 2022!

After two years of virtual celebrations, the beloved event returns live and in-person, and organizers are excited to bring people together. The Mercer County All Together Arts Week is meant to celebrate creative activity around Mercer County, encourage exploration and appreciation of the area’s arts venues, and promote collaboration among artists and arts organizations.

The week will begin with a kickoff at Gary Bowling’s House of Art in Bluefield at 1 P.M. on Saturday. The House of Art gathering will allow artists and creative people in the area to come together, get to know each other, and discover partnerships and ways to collaborate. Any creative individual who wants to meet others is welcome to join the Kickoff May 7 at 1 P.M. Artists and creative people of all kinds are invited. It will be a laid back, fun social opportunity. There is no charge to attend, and refreshments will be provided.

“Our arts scene will be stronger if more of us connect, collaborate, and get to know each other! Come to make friends, find ways to plug into the scene and discover resources & connections. Gary Bowling’s House of Art is an amazing resource and a fascinating experience; the perfect scenario to bring creative forces together.” Event Organizer Lori McKinney









Photos from previous All Together Arts Weeks

The Grand Finale Parade and Day of Merriment in downtown Princeton has been described as the most whimsical and joyous day of the year in the Mercer Street Grassroots District. People are encouraged to dress in their most colorful attire and march with the parade. There will be no vehicles in the parade; there will be puppets, a life-sized paper mache elephant, a dragon and other colorful creatures. Anyone is welcome to join in and guests are encouraged to bring their own puppets, masks or other festive items.

Featured events during the week include Bluefield High School Theater Department’s production of Footloose, The Haggard Brothers ft. special guest Emi Sunshine at Chuck Mathena Center, Plein Air Painting with Silver Arrow Art at Bluefield Overlook, a cacao ceremony at The Gaia Den, the Return of Open Stage Night in The Room Upstairs, 4 PALS Productions play “Miles from Home” at Bluefield Arts Center live music at The Railyard, The Room Upstairs, Sophisticated Hound Brewing Co., Appalachian Coffee House and Sam’s Bar, and so much more.

You can also view the full schedule of activities is available at alltogetherarts.com.

The event is sponsored by The RiffRaff Arts Collective and LLyniuM entertainment, in cooperation with arts venues around Mercer County, as well as Pete Sternloff and Ye Olde Ugly Ducking for their sponsorship of the gallery hops, and all the venues for hosting.